Copenhagen Imports & Community Food Banks to Raise $90,000 To Support Hunger Relief

Copenhagen Imports has partnered with community food banks across Arizona and Texas in a company-wide fundraising initiative to raise $90,000 to support hunger relief in each of the store’s locations, including Tucson, Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Gilbert in Arizona and San Antonio, El Paso, and Austin in Texas.

Copenhagen Imports’ Tucson location will partner with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona for the furniture store’s first-ever Food Drive Charity Event.

From March 5th through March 23rd, 2022, Copenhagen will donate 5% of all gross sales to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona to support the food bank during a time of year when giving is historically low. Copenhagen’s fundraising goal for the Tucson community is $15,000. In addition, employees across the company are volunteering for shifts at food bank warehouses, gardens, kitchens, and more to show their support for this cause.

To encourage participation, Copenhagen will give its customers a 5% discount on purchases made in their showrooms and online and will encourage customers to donate non-perishable food items or individual monetary gifts, collected in-store at the Tucson location, and all other location showrooms.

The Community Food Bank will provide storage bins for food collection at each location and will have volunteers on hand to answer questions on the afternoon of Saturday, March 5th. Each showroom will have donation forms and/or a digital fundraising page setup by the Food Bank for individuals who would like to make personal donations.

To create community awareness, Copenhagen’s community food bank partners – St. Mary’s Food Bank, Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, San Antonio Food Bank, Central Texas Food Bank, and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank – will participate via social media and in-person coverage of the event. Copenhagen will be conducting a full-scale media campaign across newspaper, digital, television, and radio channels.

As a family-owned and operated company since 1970, Copenhagen Imports has a longstanding history of, and commitment to, community involvement and has worked annually with organizations such as the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and other charities. Copenhagen’s CFO and family-owner Jorgen Hansen affirms, “Being involved in the community has always been a priority for us. We owe our success to the community, and it feels natural that we should be giving back.”

About Copenhagen

Copenhagen Imports, family-owned and -operated since 1970, is a Scandinavian contemporary furniture and accessories retailer with seven locations across Arizona and Texas. Copenhagen provides high-quality, tailored customer service and curates its furniture collection to ensure quality and responsible pricing. Copenhagen prioritizes fostering a family-oriented, professional workplace for employees and supports causes that benefit their local communities.

Pictured above from left: Joel Cmiel, Roman Vidal, Will Joffroy, Melina Victoria, Emily Hansen, Jorgen Hansen