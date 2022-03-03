Tucson Mayor, Council Designate Joesler-Loerpabel House as Historic Landmark

The Tucson Mayor and Council voted unanimously to designate the 1936 house designed by noted master architect Josias Joesler for himself and his family a city historic landmark. The property, known as the “Joesler – Loerpabel House,” is an exceptional example of Joesler’s Regional Eclectic style. This local zoning designation will protect this important property for future generations.

The Joesler – Loerpabel House is an important example of Joesler’s design program and, as his own house, provided a platform to experiment with architectural design ideas. The property is a rare 1936 example of the regional blending of International Style and Pueblo Revival designed in what is referred to as “Joesler’s Regional Eclectic Style.”

The house is constructed of adobe masonry with stucco covering and skillfully placed on the lot to create a sense of seclusion and rambling grandeur while maintaining views of the Santa Catalina Mountains. The resulting effect of the garden patios, northern natural desert scrub landscape and distinctive elevations is a romantic rambling residence that embodies Tucson’s sense of place. The house was built on a north-south axis with the garage wing projecting southwest and creating an open crescent or j-shape plan. Both principal public façades (west and south) retain the majority of their original character and have sufficient integrity to convey significance.

“The Joesler – Loerpabel House is an important example of Josias Joesler architectural work and is a physical manifestation of his design thinking and expedition,” said Demion Clinco, the executive director of the Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation who prepared the historic landmark and rezoning applications. “This designation protects this iconic cultural resource for future generations and celebrates our unique 1930s design heritage.”

Michael Fassett, board president of the Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation, said, “The house features early explorations into the emerging European international style while retaining the strong Spanish Revival roots of the American West. We hope owners of other important historic buildings in Tucson designate their priorities.