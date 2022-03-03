Tech Parks Arizona has announced that Ryan H. Goodell has been appointed to the board of directors which oversees Tech Parks Arizona. Goodell serves as the University of Arizona VP for Facilities, Operations and Campus Planning.

The well-accomplished planning and development expert brings his experience from both the university and private sector and will apply it to advancing Tech Parks Arizona. As a member of the board of directors, Goodell will support Tech Parks’ leaders in creating long-term sustainability and meaningful impact in the community.

Goodell is responsible for the oversight and operation of the University of Arizona Planning, Design and Construction organization, which includes real estate and space management; the Facilities Management organization, which includes utilities and energy services and campus landscape and natural resources; and Business Affairs Auxiliary Services, including Parking and Transportation Services, the University BookStores and Student Unions.

Previously, Goodell served as the associate VP for Real Estate and Business Operations at Washington State University. In that position, he was responsible for the University’s real estate, business operations and contracting services. He was also responsible for the management and operation of the University’s Research and Technology Park and the Innovation Building. Goodell served on numerous taskforces and councils related to his work at Washington State University, both within and outside of the State of Washington. Before joining Washington State University, Goodell served in the private sector, where he co-founded and operated a group of successful and interconnected real estate and hospitality companies.

“I am honored to join the board of directors of Tech Parks Arizona,” said Goodell. “The organization has immense opportunities for growth, and I’m excited to be involved in the great work that Tech Parks Arizona is doing for the University of Arizona and for the community.”