Panbella Therapeutics to Acquire Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a private clinical stage company developing therapeutics to reduce the risk and recurrence of cancer and rare diseases, for a combination of stock and future milestone payments.

Strategic Rationale and Benefits of the Transaction

The combined entity will have an expanded pipeline addressing an estimated aggregate $5 billion market opportunity for the areas of initial focus: familial adenomatous polyposis, first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer, neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer prevention and ovarian cancer.

The combined development programs boast a steady cadence of catalysts with programs ranging from pre-clinical to registration studies, including CPP’s lead asset with a fully funded registration trial scheduled to begin this year. In addition, the transaction facilitates operational and commercial synergies, under the leadership of a highly experienced management team with a proven history of drug discovery, development, and commercialization expertise.

“This transaction is an important step towards our goal of creating a diversified pipeline with an ability to hit multiple targets and thereby expanding the potential of the combined company,” said Jennifer K. Simpson, president and CEO of Panbela. “The combined platforms will be better positioned to treat more patients. This transaction is a tremendous strategic fit and we feel creates robust stockholder value.”

Jeff Jacob, CPP co-founder and CEO, said, “I strongly believe Panbela is the right choice to carry our efforts forward and continue the outstanding work our team has done to build our clinical stage orphan and oncology pipeline into what it is today and to continue the development of Flynpovi, our lead asset. Flynpovi, a combination of CPP-1X (eflornithine) and sulindac has a dual mechanism both inhibiting polyamine synthesis and increased polyamine