Bank of America Donates $25,000 to Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona

Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona has received a $25,000 donation from Bank of America to address food insecurity in Tucson. The donation is part of a unique program to encourage bank employees to get boosted while supporting the overall health and well-being of the community.

As the pandemic continues, and other factors like inflation and increased housing costs soar in Arizona, hunger relief organizations are facing ongoing challenges that include increased demand for their services and rising food prices.

The impact of the donation is sizable – for every $1 donated, the food bank can provide four meals to the community. With help from the bank’s donation, it is providing 100,000 meals to individuals and families throughout Tucson. Earlier this year, the company announced it would make a $100 donation to local food banks for each employee in Tucson who voluntarily reported receiving a COVID-19 booster shot or vaccine by the end of January.

The contribution is part of the bank’s longstanding efforts to address hunger relief and strengthen local communities. Since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, Bank of America has provided over $1 million in funding across Arizona in support of local hunger relief efforts. Nationally, Bank of America committed $10.6 million to local hunger-relief organizations through this effort.