Acting Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher has announced the hiring of Constance Hargrove as the new county elections director. Hargrove has been the elections director of Chesterfield County, Va. since 2017. Prior to that, she was the deputy registrar of voters for Chesterfield from 2013-2017, and she worked for the city of Richmond, Va., for 16 years, leaving there as the Deputy General Registrar.

Chesterfield County has a population of about 350,000 and is southwest of metropolitan Richmond. It is a diverse county that includes small rural communities in addition to suburbs and exurbs of greater Richmond.

“I am deeply impressed with Ms. Hargrove and her experience and knowledge of modern elections systems, as well as her ability to adeptly manage elections expectations during these times of heightened scrutiny as to how elections are conducted in Arizona,” Lesher said. “I believe she will be an excellent elections director and a great addition to the county.”

Hargrove spearheaded the implementation of electronic pollbooks in 2011 for the city of Richmond and she implemented several emergency reforms in 2020 for Chesterfield County to reduce exposure risks for voters during the pandemic without lengthening voting wait times at the polls.

During her more than 20-year career in elections management, Hargrove has championed the greater use of technology to improve the voter experience and to achieve operational efficiencies and cost savings for Richmond and Chesterfield County.

“I am excited about the opportunity to serve the citizens of Pima County. Although I have worked in elections for many years, I am still learning and growing,” Hargrove said. “I feel honored to grow with the county as it implements new technology and ways of voting that will enhance the voting experience and I look forward to working alongside the staff and county officials as we continue to provide safe, fair, and efficient elections.”

Hargrove will start work in early April. She will be paid $147,000 a year.