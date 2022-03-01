Jane Hamilton Gallery Celebrates 30 Years

Opening its doors on Subway Street in 1992, a little gallery that could, huffed and puffed, in the tiny artist enclave of Bisbee, Ariz.

The little gallery, now known as Jane Hamilton Fine Art, meandered its way to Tucson in 2001 and is now located in the foothills under the copper dome at the SW corner of Skyline and Campbell.

Hamilton began her humble art business journey with just $400 and four kids. But Bisbee was entering the business-friendly “go-go 90s.” A time for adventure travelers, visitors came to Bisbee from all over the country. It was the perfect place to begin a small business while raising children as a single mom.

Fast forward to 2022, the gallery now represents more than 50 artists and sculptors to display work for both indoors and outdoors. The gallery represents nationally renowned and regionally acclaimed artists from all over the United States. Tom Murray, one of the original four artists from Bisbee, has since become a well-known landscape painter of southwestern skies and the Grand Canyon. He continues showing with Jane Hamilton Fine Art and has become her husband.

Grateful and thankful are words Hamilton uses to describe her journey as a mother and business owner. She appreciates the artists, collectors and friends of the gallery along with her growing children, who walked along the gallery as it grew and grew.