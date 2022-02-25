Tucson Values Teacher Presents Excellence Award to Hennessy Miller

Tucson Values Teachers (TVT) presented the February Teacher Excellence Award to Hennessy Miller, an eighth-grade science teacher at B.L. Lauffer Middle School in Sunnyside Unified School District. Miller is in her third year of teaching.

“I became a teacher after working as an engineer,” said Miller. “Teaching is both harder and more rewarding. I love the Lauffer and Sunnyside community and am glad to work in such a supportive school environment.”

Miller is also the club sponsor for the Trekking Rattlers, a hiking club that explores Tucson on the weekends. She also co-coached the cross-country team in the fall.

Miller was nominated by fellow educator, Lorinda Pierce. In her nominating statement, Pierce wrote that Miller’s “energy and enthusiasm for her subject area seems to be infinite.”

Pierce went on to write that, “Ms. Miller’s life experiences in the Peace Corps have led her from California to South America; she speaks fluent Spanish and she shares these experiences with her students. She differentiates instruction for students at multiple levels of learning and makes an effort to meet students where they are.”

Tucson Values Teachers spotlights quality Southern Arizona teachers every month. Teachers are nominated through Tucson Values Teachers’ website by colleagues, students, friends, and other community members. Winners of the Teacher Excellence Award receive $250 cash courtesy of Helios Education Foundation, a $100 gift certificate to Jonathan’s Educational Resources, and flowers.

More information about the Teacher Excellence Award, including the nomination form, can be found at www.tucsonvaluesteachers.org.

Pictured Above

Andy Heinemann (CEO of Tucson Values Teachers), Terresa Tauzin (Director of Development of Tucson Values Teachers), Hennessy Miller, Steve Holmes (Superintendent of Sunnyside USD), and John Bellisario (Principal of B.L. Lauffer Middle School)