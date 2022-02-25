OneAZ Community Foundation Welcomes Applications for Community Impact Grants

OneAZ Credit Union and the OneAZ Community Foundation has opened the application process for the 2022 Community Impact Grants. This year, $5,000 will be awarded to 50 nonprofit organizations that positively impact communities served by OneAZ. This represents more than double the amounts awarded in 2021.

“We are proud to announce that this year we’ll be able to assist nonprofits in the communities we serve at our highest level ever, starting with an increase in the amount we’re pledging for our Community Impact Grant program. Our members helped raise these funds through their OneAZ debit card swipes and now that money is being invested in their communities to support organizations that enhance the well-being of Arizona’s families and neighborhoods,” said Foundation Chairperson Sam Wheeler.

Grant applications open on February 21, 2022. Applications are due by April 1, 2022.

To be eligible to receive a grant, nonprofits must be registered as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization with a program or initiative that aligns with one of the Foundation’s Five Pillars of Support:

Children’s Health

Food Banks

Financial Literacy

Veterans’ Interests

Local Youth Programs

In 2021, the OneAZ Community Foundation awarded $292,000 in grants – the highest annual amount ever – to 100 local nonprofits across Arizona. Funding for the Community Impact Grant program is made possible due in large part to OneAZ members’ debit card use. Each time a member swipes their OneAZ debit card, one cent is donated to the OneAZ Community Foundation. Since 2015, the OneAZ Community Foundation has provided almost $750,000 in grants and funding to Arizona nonprofit organizations through this funding and other donations.

Arizona nonprofit organizations may apply for a grant at OneAZcu.com/Foundation.

About OneAZ Credit Union

OneAZ Credit Union is a member-owned financial institution serving 150,000 members with 20 branch locations across Arizona. As a credit union with over $3.0 billion in assets, OneAZ is owned by its members, who benefit from better interest rates, lower fees for service and improved technology. Since 1951, OneAZ has strived to help Arizonans meet their financial needs through a full suite of personal and business banking solutions. OneAZ’s mission is to truly improve the lives of its members, its associates and the communities it serves. To learn more, visit OneAZcu.com. Insured by NCUA.