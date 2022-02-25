Loews Hotels & Cohas announced Grant Dipman as Managing Director of Loews Ventana Canyon Resort. He will be responsible for oversight of all operational aspects of the 398-guestroom resort in Tucson, AZ.

Grant comes to Loews Hotels & Co with a strong hospitality track record and a passion for the desert. Most recently he was Managing Director for the neighboring and iconic Canyon Ranch in Tucson, where he worked closely with guests, homeowners and members, overseeing the day-to-day operations.

Grant has more than 25 years of hospitality experience working with The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Marriott International and St. Regis, holding a variety of operational leadership positions and roles. During this time he fell in love with the west, having the opportunity to work in Phoenix, Denver and Deer Valley, UT.

He is a person that takes great personal pride in leading by example and truly enjoys mentoring and developing team members.

Growing up in Atlanta, he graduated from the University of Georgia, majoring in finance. Grant is a proud father of two girls and five dogs and has been married to his wife Silvia for over 30 years. He is an avid sports fan, particularly college football, and when not working you will find him enjoying music, hiking, swimming and cycling.

Grant will oversee the general operations of Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, as well as its signature restaurants and lounge, award-winning Lakeside Spa, and its premier conference facilities.