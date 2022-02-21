Notre Dame Federal Credit Union Acquires Mission Management & Trust

Member-owned Notre Dame Federal Credit Union has announced that it has completed the purchase of Mission Management & Trust Co. in Tucson. Established in 1994, Mission is an Arizona-chartered, independent trust company, specializing in trust and estate services, asset management and securities custody.

Notre Dame FCU President and CEO Tom Gryp said, “We welcome the employees and clients of Mission to the Notre Dame FCU family. Together, we will be able to offer even more services to more individuals in more communities than ever before. Putting people over profit, which is an essential part of both companies’ mission, will continue to be the cornerstone of our combined efforts.”

Carmen Bermúdez, chairman and CEO of Mission, added, “Over more than a quarter century in Tucson, Mission has received acquisition offers from several interested financial firms. None showed how the combination with Mission would provide better service to our clients and to the communities we serve. We were immediately attracted, however, to Notre Dame Federal Credit Union. Their eight-decade history of excellent financial service plus a profound commitment to promoting community wellbeing blended perfectly with Mission’s financial and social objectives. We look forward to providing even stronger, more extensive services to Mission clients in the years ahead.”

Gryp concluded, “For far too long, trust and estate services were only tailored to meet the needs of high to ultra-high net worth clients. Through this acquisition, we will be able to scale trust and estate services to meet the needs of a much broader, and often overlooked, group of individuals and families nationwide.”

McQueen Financial Advisors provided strategic insight and advised Notre Dame Federal Credit Union on this transaction.