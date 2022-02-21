New Study Shows Cox Has $692.1 Million Impact in Southern Arizona

A study just released by Applied Analysis shows that Cox, a family-owned business serving Southern Arizona, including parts of Cochise Country since 1995, has a $692.1 million total economic impact in Southern Arizona, and $5.5 billion positive economic impact in Arizona annually.

The study focuses on key economic indicators upon which Cox impacts Arizona’s economy including:

$692.1 million in total economic impact in Southern Arizona annually

$12.4 million in annual state and local taxes and franchise fees

260+ direct Cox employees in Southern Arizona

1,500 jobs supported in Southern Arizona

4,300 hours volunteered annually by Cox employees

$5.5 million in annual giving to local non-profits and community programs by employees and the company in Southern Arizona

Cox has invested more than $2.7 billion over 10 years, providing 3,800 miles of fiber optic and coaxial infrastructure in Southern Arizona, producing 1G speeds and the most bandwidth available in the residential and commercial markets. Not slowing down, Cox is continuing to expand its fiber-rich network to provide connections to more neighborhoods and communities throughout the state.

“Upholding the commitment to the communities where we work and live that was made by our founder, Governor James Cox. Cox is proud to have a history of contributing billions of dollars to the Arizona economy through investment and employment. We are committed to providing great service and the fastest internet speeds in the state,” said Cox Southern Arizona Market VP Lisa Lovallo. “Our employees and the company proudly contribute approximately $5.5 million annually to nonprofits and community programs across Southern Arizona.

Underpinning Cox’s economic impact in Arizona is its fundamental commitment to close the digital divide through accessibility initiatives in Southern Arizona. Cox is proud to provide affordable Internet service to more than 15,000 qualified Southern Arizona families in need with school-age children through Cox’s low-cost internet programs.

Expanding its low-cost Internet programs, this year Cox added ConnectAssist to serve qualified families in need without children in grades K-12, and those receiving veterans pension and survivors benefits, tribal assistance, supplemental security income and/or Medicaid.

In addition, the annual giving by Cox and its employees in Southern Arizona is $5.5 million. Cox also awarded 10 Cox Diversity Scholarships ($3,500 each scholarship) to Arizona high school students to support their future education. Cox also provides 43 Cox Computer Labs throughout the state in partnership with various nonprofits, including all area Boys and Girls Clubs and Big Brothers Big Sisters Boys & Girls Clubs in Southern Arizona.