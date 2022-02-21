Jim Click Announces 2022 “Millions for Tucson” Raffle

Automotive dealer Jim Click, Jr. has announced the launch of the latest “Millions for Tucson Raffle,” giving local charities another opportunity to raise one than $1 million dollars this year.

Click announced that the grand prize this year is a 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat Hybrid, the second prize will be two first-class airline tickets to anywhere in the world (some restrictions apply) and the third prize is $5,000 in cash.

In this latest iteration of the raffle, Click will again issue 100,000 raffle tickets to eligible non-profit organizations to sell and participating charities will keep 100% of the funds they raise to support their local services and programs. This is the 13th raffle that Click has conducted, with the previous 12 having collectively raised more than $9 million for local charities since 2003. The past seven raffles have raised on average more than $1 million per year, all going to local charitable programs in greater Tucson.

Raffle tickets are now being issued to eligible 501(c)(3) organizations, which are encouraged to sell as many tickets as possible before the Dec. 9 deadline. A drawing will be held for the winning tickets on Thursday, Dec. 15. Tickets are $25 each, or five for $100.

“Last year, while we were still working our way through the pandemic, our community was overwhelmingly supportive of our charities and raised a record amount, nearly $1.4 million dollars. I believe that just goes to show that our Tucson and Southern Arizona community is home to some of the most generous and kind folks in our country.

“We are humbled and grateful for the support for our charities who do so much for our community and the Click family is blessed to be able to give back through hosting this raffle,” he concluded.

Eligible non-profit organizations wishing to participate in the fundraising campaign can make arrangements to pick up their tickets by contacting the Millions for Tucson Raffle management team at 520-342-5210, or by e-mail at jimclickraffle@russellpublic.com.

Additional information is at www.millionsfortucson.org