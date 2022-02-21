Carlyle Completes Acquisition of Involta

Funds managed by global investment firm Carlyle have completed an acquisition of Involta, an industry-leading hybrid IT, cloud computing, and data center services company. With this acquisition, Involta’s leadership is committed to innovative hybrid cloud and edge solutions, providing the exemplary customer service Involta is known for industry-wide and accelerating talent development.

“The investment positions us to build on our national market leadership while remaining committed to our customers in our current markets,” said Bruce Lehrman, Involta founder and CEO. “We look forward to leveraging additional capital to strengthen and expand our data center and solution portfolio to support the growing digital infrastructure requirements of enterprise businesses across the country.”

Involta currently has locations strategically positioned nationwide, including in Tucson, that provide managed services, cloud-based platforms and expertise within the company’s data centers and leading public cloud environments. In addition, Involta delivers secure, reliable, scalable edge solutions to customers across a range of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing and financial services.

“Involta’s world-class platform, high-quality service, industry-leading NPS score, and company culture position the company for strong growth,” said Joshua Pang, head of digital infrastructure for Carlyle’s Infrastructure Group. “We are excited to support Involta’s innovative team with Carlyle’s scale, resources, and access to capital as they help businesses navigate today’s complex hybrid cloud and edge-related challenges.”

Carlyle acquired Involta from M/C Partners. Bank Street served as the exclusive financial advisor to Involta in connection with this transaction. Financial details were not disclosed.