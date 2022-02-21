Camille Pons has joined Arizona Land and Water Trust as the new donor engagement manager. In this role, she will lead stewardship efforts, support overall fundraising activities and forge deeper relationships with supporters of Arizona Land and Water Trust.

Pons earned both her bachelor’s degree in art history and her MBA in management from the University of Arizona.

Pons has a diverse skill set, and her previous experience showcases her commitment to land protection as well as to donor relationships. Previously, Camille worked at the Tucson

Medical Center Foundation, as well as the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, as a development officer and member and donor services manager. She served both positions at the desert museum for 20 years.

Pons enjoys working in her garden cultivating herbs, cut flowers and pollinator-friendly plants. Her sense of community and worldly perspective stem from traveling and living abroad throughout her childhood.