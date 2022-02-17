Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson Names Denise Watters as New CEO

Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson is excited to announce that its Board of Directors has named Denise Watters as its CEO.

Denise Watters

Watters is a Boys & Girls Clubs alum, having joined her local club in Maryland when she was 6 years old. Most recently, she has served on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson’s board of directors for the past three years. She is an accomplished senior-level executive with more than 25 years of experience and success in leadership development, revenue generation, corporate strategic planning, human resources, change management and philanthropy.

Throughout her career, she has worked in or consulted for a vast array of companies and organizations throughout the United States – including multi-billion-dollar Fortune 50 global enterprises, law firms, financial consulting firms, public relations companies, government contractors and start-ups. This has included service organizations, manufacturing entities, and nonprofits. Watters has a history of increasing revenue, building world-class teams, productively deploying resources, and fiscal responsibility.

“I am grateful to be joining the BGCT team as Chief Executive Officer at such an important moment for the organization. I am looking forward to extending the impact and excellence it has provided to our area youth for nearly 65 years and to continuing a legacy of creating great futures for Tucson’s youth,” said Watters.

Watters is committed to serving her community as demonstrated by her board involvement with various public, private, and nonprofit organizations along with her membership in a variety of local efforts such as chairing the Make-a-Wish Arizona – Southern Arizona Wish Makers Council and co-chairing the Nova Home Loans and Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl committee for the past two years.

“As Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson looks to the future, it is critical to have a leader with the passion, experience and expertise at the helm. We are more committed than ever to serving this community by fulfilling our mission and our board of Directors strongly believe Denise is poised to do so,” said Board President Julie Butcher.