Tucson Federal Credit Union Announces Matthew Gaspari as CEO

Tucson Federal Credit Union (TFCU) has announced that Matthew Gaspari has been named the new President and CEO of the credit union. An experienced leader, Gaspari will succeed Susan Stansberry and assume responsibilities on January 1, 2022. Stansberry will be retiring from TFCU.

Outgoing President and CEO, Stansberry said, “In his position of Executive Vice President, Matthew has been instrumental in creating value for TFCU members and helping move the credit union forward. He will make an outstanding CEO, and I look forward to watching TFCU thrive under his leadership.”

TFCU Board of Directors Chairman, Bryan Benz, said, “Matthew is as prepared to lead TFCU as any chief executive in the credit union’s history. His years of experience at TFCU, his commitment to members, and his connections to our community uniquely qualify him to step into the role of CEO in January.”

Gaspari has been instrumental in bringing transformational change to service delivery through innovation and leadership. Chief Culture Officer, Trish Kordas, said, “Matthew’s ability to connect with people and share a laugh are just a few of the reasons he will be a wonderful ‘people’s CEO’! His operational brilliance and future focused vision have sights set high, with our community, team, and workplace culture as top priorities. Congratulations Matthew!”

From 2007 to 2021, Gaspari served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of TFCU. Prior to that, within TFCU, he served as VP of Operations, AVP of Operations, and Branch Manager. He joined TFCU in 1992.

“Selecting Matthew as our next CEO is extremely exciting. His leadership will continue to create a positive impact for our membership.”, said Stacey Wilkerson, Chief Financial Officer of TFCU.

He is involved with many local non-profits and organizations with a goal of continuously improving the community and making it a better place to live and work. He currently serves as a member of the El Rio Health Center Foundation Board and has previously served on the boards of the Old Pueblo Rotary and Educational Enrichment Foundation.

Chief CUSO Officer of TFCU, Ellen Yacovone, said, “There is no one better suited to take the reins and lead TFCU into the future. Matthew’s tenure here has allowed him to work many roles, which gives him a unique perspective.”

Jason Zeider, TFCU’s Chief Digital Officer, added, “I’m excited to work with Matthew Gaspari as TFCU’s new CEO. Matthew is the ultimate credit union professional who has been dedicated for more than 25 years to serving our members in a variety of roles. Matthew’s experience, outgoing personality, and commitment to the success of TFCU will help guide us in the rapidly evolving environment of financial services. Congratulations, Matthew!”

Gaspari received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management in 1996 and a Master of Business Administration in 2021. He is a leader in the Credit Union Industry and has frequently spoken at industry conferences sharing his vision of the future state of the financial services industry.

Gaspari said, “I am honored and humbled to lead TFCU into our next chapter. I want to take this opportunity to thank my mentor and leader of 30 years, Susan Stansberry who is retiring at the end of the year. She led TFCU to new heights as a courageous and visionary CEO and set a standard I hope to live up to. Her guidance and continuous support were the keys to my success and in my opinion is the essence of what a CEO should be. TFCU has grown and prospered beyond expectations due to her leadership and I am grateful for her friendship these many years.”

TFCU was founded in 1937 as Tucson Teachers Federal Credit Union. TFCU is a not-for-profit financial cooperative governed by a volunteer Board of Directors. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, volunteers, or attends school in Pima County. Today, TFCU has grown to over 68,000 members and six locations in Tucson and Sahuarita. Their growth and success come from those members who use their services, a dedicated group of volunteers who are elected by their members to represent them, and a great staff who execute the mission of creating opportunities in our community through service, education, and access.