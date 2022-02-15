Jyotsna Ghai, has recently been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Arizona Bioindustry Association. AzBio is exclusively focused on growing Arizona’s bioscience industry and ensuring that Arizona rises to become a top-ten bioscience state.

Ghai, global head and VP of product development for Roche Tissue Diagnostics (Pathology & Oncology) has over 25 years of biomedical industry experience. This experience includes successfully leading challenging technical and high visibility strategic programs through large multi-functional teams toward the development of implantable devices, drug-device combination/cross-labeled products and in-vitro diagnostics instruments and assays.

In her current role, she leads product development functions including oncology and personalized healthcare solutions, assay research development, systems engineering, software engineering and digital pathology.

Jyotsna has a master’s degree and a doctorate in microbiology. She completed her postdoctoral work at the National Center for Scientific Research in France in molecular biology and at the University of Minnesota on the molecular basis of tumorigenesis and oncology.

Through executive education, Jyotsna acquired concentrations in marketing, strategy & finance and management at UCLA, Wharton and Stanford, respectively.