Dr. Kristen Rundell has been named chair of the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson, effective Feb. 21.



Rundell joins the college from The Ohio State University College of Medicine, where she is currently an associate professor of clinical family medicine and the vice chair of education in the Department of Family Medicine.



“Dr. Rundell brings to the college a passion for community outreach and engagement, and she has proven to be an exceptional educator and clinician,” said Dr. Michael Abecassis, dean of the UArizona College of Medicine – Tucson. “Her skills and expertise in these areas will benefit the Department of Community and Family Medicine and the College of Medicine – Tucson, helping us deliver on the college’s tripartite mission of education, patient care and research. We are very excited to have her on board and look forward to continued success of the department under her leadership.”



Rundell earned her medical degree at the University of Colorado School of Medicine after finishing bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Denver. She completed her internship and residency in family medicine at University of Colorado, University Hospital, and she has a certificate of added qualification in hospice and palliative care.



A fellow of the American Academy of Physicians, Rundell’s clinical interests include obstetrics and women’s health. She is passionate about teaching medical students, training residents and mentoring new graduates. Her research interests include patient safety and clinical quality.



“I am honored to be the next chair of the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the College of Medicine –Tucson,” Rundell said. “I feel a personal connection to the department when I see clear evidence of its mission statement in how it engages the broader community. I look forward to working together to continue the department’s commitments to clinical excellence, research, education, diversity, equity, inclusion and antiracism. It’s great to be part of the Wildcat community.”



Rundell has received numerous clinical care and teaching awards, including: the 2021 OSU College of Medicine Distinguished Educator of the Year; the 2019 OSU Wexner Medical Center Top Performing Provider; the 2015 Family Medicine Residency Educator of the Year, OSU Department of Family Medicine; Clinician of the Year, 2005 and 2006, University of Colorado Department of Family Medicine; and 2006 University of Colorado Department of Family Medicine Teaching Faculty of the Year award, among others.