Cox Communications Expands High-Speed Internet to Huachuca City, Southeast Sierra Vista

Cox Communications is announcing plans to expand its high-speed internet, telephone, TV and security services to Huachuca City and southeast Sierra Vista later this year. The announcement comes on the heels of new services now available to 1,000+ homes in the Summit View neighborhood.

Cox has begun initial engineering and permitting for expansion to Huachuca City and southeast Sierra Vista, projecting completion by the end of the year. This expansion will add an additional 2,000 homes and businesses and more than 34.8 new fiber miles to the Cox service footprint in Southern Arizona.

“We are excited to be working with Cox Communications to bring high-speed, 1G broadband service to Huachuca City. Families, students and businesses in Huachuca City will all benefit from the improved broadband service that will be available through this state-of-the-art network expansion into our community,” said Johann R. Wallace, mayor of Huachuca City.

Building upon its commitment to investing in its network, $2.7B nationally, Cox is committed to expanding its footprint to reach underserved and rural communities in Arizona where such expansions make sense. These efforts will allow Cox to provide reliable internet service and promote its growing digital equity portfolio across a symmetrical 100% fiber-optic network to more than 43,000 homes and businesses.

Additionally, the Cox Arizona team is looking for opportunities to reach more unserved and underserved communities by partnering with cities, towns and counties to address specific community objectives and help close the digital divide through improved internet access and adoption. Through these public-private partnership opportunities, Cox can help cities more effectively connect their residents to critical internet services, whether by removing adoption barriers or extending service to unserved areas with no access.

In the last 10 years, Cox has invested more than $19 billion in network and product upgrades to deliver some of the most powerful high-speed internet, TV, phone, and home security and automation services, as well business offerings such as its cloud and edge computing services.

As the largest telecommunications provider in Arizona, a recent economic impact assessment reported that in Southern Arizona, Cox has made a total economic impact of more than $692 million and generates over $12.4 million annually in state and local taxes and franchise fees, while employing more than 260, in addition to supporting more than 1,500 jobs in the community.