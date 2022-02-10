Visit Tucson Offers Great Membership Deals at Local Attractions For Tucson Show Of Support Week

Following a 2020 edition designed to support area attractions during the pandemic, Visit Tucson is launching the second edition of Tucson Show of Support Week with deals on memberships purchased from February 14-20, 2022. Including landmarks such as Reid Park Zoo, the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, and nine others, the offers can be found at https://www.visittucson.org/tucson-show-of-support/ as well as promoted via Visit Tucson’s social media channels.

“These museums, gardens, historical sites and more are so important to what we do at Visit Tucson,” said Dan Gibson, senior director of communications at Visit Tucson, “so Show of Support is our attempt to give something back to them as well as the Tucson community.”

Participants as of the time of this release are: