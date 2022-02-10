MHC Healthcare Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

MHC Healthcare is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at COMPANY. This year, 88% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 29 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that MHC Healthcare is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

“We are thrilled to be certified by Great Place to Work® for the second time in a row,” says Clint Kuntz, CEO of MHC. “We consider the employee experience to be a top priority at MHC, and we celebrate and thank our employees for all they do to earn this recognition. This shows that you can both take care of our community, and take care of employees all during a year of dramatic change.”

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About MHC Healthcare

MHC Healthcare has 16 locations throughout Marana, Pima County, Oro Valley, Catalina, Picture Rocks, and the Tucson metro area. MHC Healthcare collectively serves over 60,000 individuals annually who have various forms of health insurance coverage, including private insurance, Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), and Medicare, as well as those with no health insurance coverage.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.