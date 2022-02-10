Garrett Sublette

Keegan Linscott & Associates, PC is pleased to announce that Garrett Sublett, CPA has joined the firm as a Sr. Manager in the Tax department. He will focus his time working with clients on tax compliance of pass-through entities, closely held businesses, high-net worth individuals, trusts and corporations.

Garrett is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with more than 11 years of public accounting experience. Garrett is dedicated to helping clients manage their tax complexities in a range of different industries including real estate, healthcare, commercial, construction, agriculture and retail. Garrett enjoys taking the time to fully understand his client’s businesses, dive deep into the details and deliver superior service to help them achieve their goals.

Garrett holds Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Master of Taxation from Arizona State University and is licensed to practice public accounting in the state of Arizona.

About Keegan Linscott & Associates, PC

Keegan Linscott & Associates, PC is a professional services firm headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. Since 1994, our professionals have offered a wide array of services, including, accounting, audit, tax, and consulting services. The firm is comprised of Certified Public Accountants, Certified Fraud Examiners, Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors, Chartered Global Management Accountants, and those Certified in Financial Forensics who can provide the expertise you need.

Our affiliation with the RSM US Alliance, a premier affiliation of independent accounting and consulting firms in the United States, with more than 80 members in over 40 states, Canada and the Caribbean, allows us access to a wide range of technical resources; giving you all the advantages of a national firm, while providing personal service that only a local firm can. Our professionals are leaders in their industry of practice and are dedicated to providing the highest quality of service. For more information visit keeganlinscott.com.