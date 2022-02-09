Carondelet Health Network is pleased to announce Steve Cummings has joined as the Associate Administrator at St. Mary’s Hospital in Tucson. He has more than 21 years of experience in a variety of healthcare settings; ranging from working with school systems, early intervention, and acute care.

He most recently joins St. Mary’s Hospital, from the Tenet Healthcare San Antonio Market where he served as the Regional Director of Rehabilitation Services. Having held progressive leadership roles for more than 14 years, he will be a key addition to the team in helping in directing hospital operations.

His commitment and passion in building and developing highly engage teams stemmed from him starting his career as an Occupational Therapist. He holds a certification in Leadership Strategists for Involving Healthcare Executives from Harvard University, a Bachelor’s of Science in Occupational Therapy from University of Washington, and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Western Washington University. He is also involved in the American College of Healthcare Executives.

