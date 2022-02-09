Hurricane Electric Establishes New Point of Presence at Involta’s Tucson Data Center

New network expansion will provide additional IP transit options for organizations in and around Tucson

Hurricane Electric, the world’s largest IPv6-native Internet backbone announced that it has deployed a new Point of Presence (PoP) at Involta’s Arizona Data Center. It is Hurricane Electric’s first Point of Presence in Tucson and seventh in Arizona. This new PoP is located at 1215 E. Pennsylvania St.

Involta’s Tucson Arizona data center features more than 38,000 square feet, and is complete with environmental systems and controls, redundant back-up power and HVAC, specialized fire detection and reinforced concrete building construction. The facility is served by redundant fiber optic connections featuring 24/7/365 critical monitoring and 24/7/365 secure access with biometric security.

Tucson was recently named number six in Business Facilities’ Millennial Magnet ranking and boasts one of the highest concentrations of startup companies for a city of its size. According to CBRE, Tucson ranks in the top ten of up-and-coming tech markets and yielded an increase of nearly fifty percent in technology industry growth within the last five years.

This new PoP will provide organizations in and around Tucson with new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports. Additionally, customers at the facility are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s vast global network, which offers over 20,000 BGP sessions with over 9,000 different networks via more than 250 major exchange points and thousands of customers and private peering ports.

“We are excited to expand to our first location in Tucson,” said Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric. “This new PoP will enable Hurricane Electric to meet the connectivity demands driven by Tucson’s robust growth.”

About Hurricane Electric

Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 backbone in the world. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected to over 250 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 9,000 different networks. Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has no less than five redundant 100G paths crossing North America, four separate 100G paths between the U.S. and Europe, and 100G rings in Europe and Asia. Hurricane also has a ring around Africa and a ring through Australia and New Zealand. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection. Connection speeds available include 100GE (100 gigabits/second), 10GE, and gigabit ethernet. Additional information can be found at http://he.net.