Hope Schau Becomes Executive Director of the UArizona McGuire Center for Entrepreneurship

Hope Schau, Eller Professor of Marketing in the Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona has been appointed executive director of the McGuire Center for Entrepreneurship and has been awarded the Jim and Pamela Muzzy Chair of Entrepreneurship and Innovation award.

Schau will begin her role as executive director during the Spring semester of 2022.

Schau joined the Eller College of Management in 2005. She earned her PhD, MA in Comparative Culture, and MBA with an emphasis in marketing, from the University of California, Irvine. She led the Filene Research Institute’s Center of Excellence for Consumer Decision Making in the financial services sector from 2016-2020. Prior to joining the Eller faculty, she was an assistant professor of marketing at the Fox School of Business at Temple University.

Her research focuses on innovation, market-oriented technological mediation, practice diffusion and adoption, collaborative value creation, consumption journeys, and brand building. Her research has appeared in premier venues such as the Journal of Consumer Research, Journal of Marketing, Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science, Journal of Retailing, Journal of Advertising, Journal of Business Research, Journal of Public Policy and Marketing, Rural Sociology, and Agriculture and Human Values. She is an Associate Editor at the Journal of Consumer Research, and an Area Editor for the Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science and the Journal of Business Research. She serves on the editorial review board for several journals including Journal of Consumer Research, Journal of Marketing, Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science, Journal of Business Research, and the Journal of Public Policy and Marketing. Hope won the Emerald Citations of Excellence Award, for top 50 most impactful business articles 2013, 2014, 2016. She oversaw a $1Million grant sponsored by CUNA Mutual to study consumer financial decision-making. Hope is the President-elect of the Consumer Culture Consortium, a global organization of consumer researchers, and has served on the Board of Directors for the Association for Consumer Research.

John Sharp, co-chair of the New Venture Development Program and mentor in residence will remain as director of the McGuire Center.

“I thank both Hope and John for their strong commitment to the Eller College,” says Jeff Schatzberg, dean for an interim period and Frances McClelland Chair of Accounting. “I am very excited about this outstanding long-term leadership team in the McGuire Center.”