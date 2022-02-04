Casey Carrillo has been promoted to assistant director for the University of Arizona Center for Innovation. Carrillo manages UACI’s regional cohort-based programming and Sponsored Launch program which provides scholarships for startups in coordination with community financial support. She also facilitates the American Made Challenge programing in coordination with the Department of Energy and the National Renewable Energy Lab. She is instrumental in brand enhancement through her work in social media and other marketing initiatives.

Additionally, Carrillo will be managing UACI’s student internship program. Wells Fargo recently awarded UACI $20,000 to support female-led startups with STEM students, which added to UACI’s additional grant from the Small Business Administration which will allows UACI to hire female interns to work with startups over the next two years. Carrillo will also provide support UACI’s director in varying aspects of programming.

Carrillo brings a broad array of entrepreneurial knowledge and experience to the team, mainly gained through her employment at the award-winning McGuire Center for Entrepreneurship in the Eller College of Management at UArizona. This is where she learned the importance of incorporating innovation in education while managing McGuire’s New Venture Development Program.

“I am thrilled to work alongside passionate entrepreneurs, assisting their startup for success. There is such a growing momentum here at UACI with new regional and international collaboration opportunities in addition to a growing pipeline of startups to support. I am committed to working with the startups in our program, contributing knowledge and driving growth in Arizona’s entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Carrillo.

Carrillo was elevated from program manager to assistant director for her dedication and commitment to excellence. An Arizona native, Casey Carrillo graduated from UArizona with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a master’s degree in higher education. She is also a member of the Tucson Young Professionals. Carrillo is currently pursuing her doctorate in higher education at UArizona.