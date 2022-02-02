The Tucson Airport Authority board of directors has welcomed its newest director, Vance Falbaum, who was elected at the TAA annual meeting, preceding the board meeting.

Additionally, elected as officers of the board for 2022 are Vice Chair Keri Silvyn, partner of Lazarus & Silvyn, P.C.; Secretary Phil Swaim, president of Swaim Associates Ltd.; and Treasurer Mike Hammond, founder and principal of Cushman & Wakefield/PICOR Commercial Real Estate Services.

Falbaum is managing director and financial advisor leading the Falbaum Investment Group at RBC Wealth Management. He has been a member of the TAA since 2013.

He joins other directors Rob Draper, president and dealer principal of O’Rielly Motor Co. and O’Rielly Chevrolet; Sally Fernandez, president of Safety Dynamics, Inc.; Todd Jackson, partner of Oden & Jackson, P.C.; Judy Rich, president and CEO of TMC HealthCare System.

Leaving the board this year is Taunya Villicana, who served seven years and was chair in 2020, and Secretary William Assenmacher, who served 12 years. He also transitioned to emeritus member status after 21 years as an active member of the TAA.

The TAA board of directors is the governing body for the TAA, a unique non-profit independent of local government that is responsible for the operation of Tucson International Airport (TUS) and Ryan Airfield (RYN).

At least seven, but no more than 11, active members of the TAA are elected annually to serve on the board. Following changes made in 2021 to bylaws, board members are elected to terms of up to three years and can be re-elected to serve up to six years with a provision that the immediate past chair can serve a seventh year.

TAA members do not receive salaries or compensation for their roles.