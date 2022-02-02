Tucson Metro Chamber Names Michael Guymon New President and CEO

The Tucson Metro Chamber board of directors has announced that it has selected Michael Guymon to be its new president and CEO, succeeding Amber Smith who served for three and a half years. He has served as interim president and CEO since September.

Guymon joined the organization as VP in July 2018 and was promoted to executive VP in 2021. Prior to his employment with the Chamber, Guymon was VP at Sun Corridor Inc., focused mainly on business recruitment and expansion, marketing and developing economic development strategies.

“The Tucson Metro Chamber board of directors is excited to elevate Michael to president and CEO and even more excited to see all he will accomplish,” said 2022 Chair Edmund Marquez of Edmund Marquez Allstate Agencies. “With his background in public policy and leadership experience with Sun Corridor and the Metropolitan Pima Alliance, Michael brings the right experience and knowledge to our Chamber to help us garner national recognition. He is an advocate for business, small to large, and will be a juggernaut when it comes to economic growth in our region.”

“I look forward to working with an engaged board of directors to make a positive impact on business success in 2022. We are financially strong and have the right team to increase value for our members and the business community,” said Guymon. “The Chamber is the voice of business in our region by serving as a bold advocate for pro-business policies that benefit business, advance commerce and enhance business growth and success.”