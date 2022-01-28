R&A CPAs, one of Southern Arizona’s leading public accounting and business advisory firms, has announced that Nathaniel K. Eggman, CPA, PFS has been promoted to shareholder.

Eggman has more than 13 years of experience in tax planning and preparation for small businesses and high-net-worth individuals. He has particular expertise in real estate and development, captive insurance, tiered partnership structures, and carried interest ownerships. Eggman also is certified as a Personal Financial Specialist. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Arizona Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Eggman earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management and his MBA from the University of Phoenix. A native Tucsonan, he is active in the community, serving on the fundraising boards of El Rio Vecinos and the executive leadership team for the 2022 Heart Ball that benefits the American Heart Association.

“Nate has been an integral member of R&A since joining the firm in 2011. His client service is exemplary. Over his career at R&A he has risen as a leader. Clients rely on his expertise and come to him for guidance on all facets of their business and to achieve their individual financial goals,” said R&A CPAs Managing Partner and shareholder Thomas K. Furrier. “I am very proud to announce his promotion and I look forward to his future contributions to his clients and the R&A team.”