2022 Cologuard Classic Commits Include Jim Furyk, Ernie Els

2022 Tournament Chairman Josh Robinson announced a number of the early player commitments for the 2022 Cologuard Classic, set to be played Feb. 25-27 at Omni Tucson National Resort’s Catalina Course. PGA TOUR Champions’ golfers set to compete in this year’s tournament include: 2021 Charles Schwab Cup winner and 2020 Cologuard Classic tournament champion Bernhard Langer; University of Arizona alum and reigning PGA TOUR Champions Rookie of the Year Jim Furyk; World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els; Cologuard ambassador Jerry Kelly; defending tournament champion Kevin Sutherland; and Miguel Angel Jimenez, winner of this past weekend’s Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Hawaii.

The 2022 Cologuard Classic will feature a 78-player field competing for a $1.7 million purse with $255,000 and 255 Charles Schwab Cup points going to the winner. PGA TOUR Champions golfers have until Friday, February 18 to commit to play in the Cologuard Classic. Therefore, the field will continue to change as players with higher priority rankings commit to play in the tournament.

“The early commitments for this year’s tournament are really impressive,” said Robinson. “There’s definitely a buzz in the air about the event as ticket and hospitality package sales are strong. We have added a few new features this year including a Tailgate Zone, which is included with any grounds ticket and a party-deck with viewing options of both the 15th green and the 16th tee.”

Cologuard Classic tickets and hospitality packages are now on sale on the tournament’s website, www.CologuardClassic.com for Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Feb. 25 -27). Admission to the second round of the tournament on Saturday, Feb. 26th, includes admission to the golf tournament and the evening Cologuard Classic Military Tribute Concert sponsored by NOVA Home Loans & DM50 featuring country music artists Jake Owen and Diamond Rio .

Robinson also announced that the tournament will be closed to the public Monday through Thursday; open only to participants playing in the Caboose Cup Am-Am golf outing, the Tom Murphy Memorial Special Olympics Golf Tournament, The First Tee Tucson Youth Clinic or the Maestro Dobel Tequila Pro-Ams.

For more information on the 2022 Cologuard Classic, visit www.CologuardClassic.com or call 520-571-0400.

Pictured above – 2020 Tucson Conquistadores at Omni Tucson National Resort