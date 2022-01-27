Tucson Plastic Surgeons Recognized by NewBeauty Magazine

Two Tucson plastic surgeons were hand-selected by NewBeauty magazine as partners and are featured in its Winter issue.

Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, Dr. Silvia Kurtovic is notably fellowship-trained in microsurgical (DIEP flap) breast reconstruction and cosmetic surgery. She began her private practice in Austin and quickly built a reputation for compassionate care and natural results.

After her first visit to Tucson, she immediately connected to the town’s vibrant spirit and wanted to call it home. Kurtovic is excited to share her expertise in reconstructive and cosmetic breast surgery to the Tucson community.

Dr. Raman Mahabir is board-certified by both the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. In recognition of his accomplishments and excellence in plastic surgery, Mahabir was named the Plastic Surgery Foundation’s Visiting Professor, has lectured around the world and has become one the most sought-after plastic surgeons in Scottsdale, Phoenix and the surrounding areas.

He moved his practice here to start Tucson Plastic Surgery with Kurtovic.