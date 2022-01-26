Gov. Doug Ducey has announced the hiring of Lorraine Rivera, veteran Tucson broadcast journalist and Douglas, Ariz. native, to serve as the director of his Southern Arizona office. Rivera will succeed Becky Freeman, one of the longest serving members of the governor’s administration and an integral part of leading his agenda in Southern Arizona.



“Lorraine Rivera brings a wealth of knowledge and skills to our team. For years, she has listened to constituents, talked to community leaders and reported on the critical issues impacting southern Arizona,” said Ducey. “I’m confident she will continue to advocate for the best outcomes for the citizens of southern Arizona and across our state.”

Rivera is an award-winning broadcast journalist, serving as the host and producer of Arizona Public Media’s Arizona 360, a weekly public affairs show offering analysis and context about issues impacting Arizonans. She has more than 15 years of television journalism experience, including moderating gubernatorial, congressional and mayoral debates, and hosting community forums and discussions.



As the director of the Southern Arizona office, Rivera will manage the day-to-day operations of the governor’s office in Tucson, while traveling throughout the state, maintaining relationships with elected officials and community leaders and keeping a pulse on the needs of Arizona’s communities.



“I am honored to serve in the Governor’s office and to be a greater advocate for Southern Arizona,” said Lorraine. “After two decades of cultivating meaningful relationships throughout the region, I look forward to embracing stewardship for a community I cherish. As a native of Douglas, I am proud to represent small-town Arizona and I hope it inspires future leaders.”

Rivera received both her bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from the University of Arizona.