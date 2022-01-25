Meritage Homes Announces New Phase in Star Valley

Meritage Homes, the sixth-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., has announced the opening of a new phase in Las Patrias at Star Valley. Priced from the low $300s, this family-friendly community is designed to appeal to first-time homebuyers. Las Patrias at Star Valley features multiple floorplans, including both single-story and two-story, energy-efficient designs.

Las Patrias at Star Valley is conveniently located close to the I-10, providing residents easy access to downtown Tucson, the University of Arizona campus, Tucson International Airport and major employers such as Raytheon. Part of an existing master-planned community, this new community features several amenities including a dog park, basketball courts, biking trails, and community playgrounds. Las Patrias at Star Valley is also a short drive from Casino Del Sol and the top-rated Sewailo Golf Course.

Community Quick Facts

Name : Las Patrias at Star Valley

: Las Patrias at Star Valley Price Range: Starting from the low $300s

Starting from the low $300s Home Sizes: Up to 2,694 square feet

Up to 2,694 square feet Number of Homesites: 116

116 Models Available to Tour: The Mascota floorplan

The Mascota floorplan School District: Tucson Unified School District

Tucson Unified School District Sales Center Address: Meritage Homes Model –7044 W Ferntree Lane Tucson, AZ 85757

Contact Phone Number: (877) 275-6374

With demand for new homes increasing among first-time buyers who want to escape escalating rents, Meritage Homes has designed an entry-level line of homes that include many features typical in upgraded homes such as kitchen islands, home automation features and granite counter tops, as well as upgraded cabinets, laundry rooms and appliances. “Tailored to Tucson, we offer several different floor plans that will appeal to families of all sizes, and Star Valley is a beautiful, community situated in a revered part of town,” said Jeff Grobstein, Tucson’s division president. “We are excited to bring our industry-leading homes and transformative design process to the growing neighborhood.”

Meritage offers a streamlined home-buying experience for first-time buyers by providing a one-stop-shop for sales and design at the community. Las Patrias at Star Valley is open for in-person tours with enhanced safety measures in compliance with local, state and CDC guidelines. In addition, homebuyers can manage the entire purchase process online with Meritage Homes’ virtual homebuying process which seamlessly guides prospective buyers from research and discovery all the way through closing. Along the way, buyers can connect with representatives to learn more about communities, arrange virtual tours, speak to a mortgage professional and much more. Meritage Homes’ goal is to ensure customers feel comfortable in their interactions, whether in-person or online.

Every Meritage home is built with energy- and money-saving features including spray-foam insulation, ENERGY STAR® certified appliances, Low-E windows and a high-performance air filtration system that improves the home’s air quality and reduces the number of allergens. Every home also includes USB outlets and advanced thermostats.