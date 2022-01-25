The Tucson Airport Authority has announced the addition of Brian Kidd as director of air service development. With 30 years of professional experience in the private and public sectors, Kidd previously handled air service responsibilities at three international airports.

As part of the revenue-generating team at the TAA, he will be focused on retaining and expanding air service, in concert with the community and the business organizations which also benefit from the economic growth that additional air service provides.

“Expanding air service offerings will always be at the forefront of our strategy for TUS and the Southern Arizona community,” said Danette Bewley, TAA president and CEO. “We are very happy to have Brian on our team as we work to increase passenger demand both inbound and outbound, leading to even more nonstops.”

Over the past two decades, Kidd worked at the Oakland, Calif., Portland, Ore. and Palm Springs, Calif. airports, as well as the airline side of the industry where he provided revenue management expertise. He also has an extensive background in the private sector, advising Fortune 500 companies on increasing their revenue opportunities through better understanding of their customers.

Kidd has a master’s degree in organizational behavior from Washington University in St. Louis, following his undergraduate work at Emory University in Atlanta.