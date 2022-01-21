The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona has announced that Ron Marx is the new Vice Chair to help lead CFSA’s Board of Trustees in the coming year. Styne Hill is the new Chair.

CFSA’s President and CEO Jenny Flynn said, “Styne and Ron are both thoughtful, skilled, wise leaders whose longstanding commitment to Southern Arizona will serve CFSA well in this transformative moment of opportunity and growth in service to our community. We are extremely grateful for their leadership and dedication.”

Flynn continued, “I also want to recognize Jan Lesher for her service as board chair during a critical time of growth and transition at the foundation. As chair, Jan provided invaluable insight, perspective, and guidance to the board of trustees and staff leadership, and I am pleased to share that she will remain on the board as immediate past chair.”

Marx is a professor of educational psychology and former dean of education at the University of Arizona. His previous appointments were at Simon Fraser University and the University of Michigan, where he served as the chair of the Educational Studies Program, co-director of the Center for Highly Interactive Computing in Education and co-director of the Center for Learning Technologies in Urban Schools.

Marx has had an active research career, having published over 120 scientific papers and articles and raised nearly $40 million for research and development projects over his career. His interdisciplinary research focuses on enhancing science education and developing teacher professional development models. His recent work with psychologists, early childhood educators and public health researchers focuses on early education and school readiness.

Marx joined CFSA’s Board of Trustees in 2017 and is an active member of the board’s Community Investment Team and Governance Committee. He also serves on CFSA’s COVID-19 Grant Review Committee.