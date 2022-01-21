Black Rock Coffee Bar Opens Second Tucson Location

Black Rock Coffee Bar is continuing to expand its national footprint with the grand opening of a new drive-thru-only store in Tucson, marking the company’s second location here and 24th in Arizona.

Founded in Oregon with more than 100 stores across seven states, the popular coffee chain is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel Energy drinks – all prepared and served by a Black Rock team of baristas that elevate the Black Rock Coffee Bar experience by making a customer’s day better.

Located at 8601 East Golf Links Road at the intersection of South Pantano Parkway, the 800 square-foot drive-thru-only coffee bar is set to open on Jan. 21. To celebrate its grand opening, Black Rock will offer all customers free 16 oz. drinks all day at this location.

“The extremely positive reception we had with our first store in Tucson on E. Broadway confirmed our belief that Black Rock Coffee Bar would be a terrific fit for this market,” said Josh Pike, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “We are grateful for the opportunity now to expand in Tucson with a drive-thru-only location, which will allow us to serve more customers with our signature drinks and fast, friendly service.”

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Ore., an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar has expanded through the West and into the sunbelt, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal.