RBC Wealth Management’s Tucson office has promoted Gustavo Corte to the role of Associate VP – Financial Advisor. Corte joined RBC Wealth Management in 2018 as a financial advisor and has proven to be an accomplished leader on the team. “Gustavo has been a key part of our success in the Schaefer Present Investment Group, and we are thrilled he has earned the title of Associate Vice President,” said Richard Schaefer, branch director of RBC Wealth Management’s Tucson office. “Gustavo is committed to helping our clients achieve their financial goals through developing long lasting relationships built on trust, commitment and integrity.”