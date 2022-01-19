Habitat Tucson’s Board of Directors announced that Charlie Buchanan has been selected to become Habitat for Humanity Tucson’s next CEO. After an extensive national search that included participation by the board, staff, volunteers, donors and members of the community, Buchanan will take the helm, moving the mission into the future.

Buchanan, who has been with Habitat Tucson in the role of COO for nearly three years, will move into the leadership position in January. Current Habitat CEO T. VanHook announced her retirement and will continue to support the transition, taking an advisory role to support a smooth transition.

Buchanan has called Tucson home for the past 32 years and is passionate about building strong and secure communities. Compelled to serve others and influence community transformation and change, he brings over 25 years of nonprofit leadership experience in Southern Arizona to the CEO role at Habitat for Humanity Tucson.

He looks forward to continuing the rich history of Habitat Tucson of bringing people together in compassion to build hope, homes, and community and expanding affordable housing solutions locally.

Prior to Habitat, Buchanan served the community through multiple executive leadership positions with the YMCA of Southern Arizona. Over 23 years, he demonstrated success as an innovative leader building communities that thrive. In his YMCA career, he established a philanthropic culture, created equitable and inclusive communities, inspired boards and volunteers, and developed high-impact, innovative programs to create positive change in the lives of children, adults and families in Southern Arizona.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Park University and is a proud University of Arizona alum where he earned his MBA and the Community Leader Scholarship Award. His commitment to the Tucson community exceeds the boundaries of Habitat, as he has also served as a board member for the Vail Chamber of Commerce, a volunteer with the Eller College of Business, a volunteer for youth sports teams and a variety of supportive roles as a community advocate.