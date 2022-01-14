Diamond Ventures is pleased to announce the appointment of Sam Sufi as Real Estate Development Manager. Sufi will use his expertise in finance, architecture, construction, and real estate to further enhance the company’s ability to acquire and develop properties in the Greater Tucson area and other markets where Diamond Ventures has interests.

“It’s exciting to be involved in such a wide range of developments and be actively looking for new deals,” Sufi said. “We are well poised to make tremendous contributions to Tucson for many more decades.”

“Sam has made an immediate positive impact. His education, experience, skillset and perspective has broadened Diamond Ventures’ ability to identify and analyze new opportunities. Working with Sam and learning from him has been rewarding.” said Priscilla Storm, Diamond Ventures’ Vice President.

Sufi, 32, spent the past five years studying the key facets of development while he worked at CBRE, Sundt Construction, and with two local developers revitalizing downtown Tucson.

“Sam has built strong relationships with key contractors, brokers, and developers in Tucson,” said Diamond Ventures’ Chief Financial Officer, Bill Kelley. “We are proud to have him on board to help us manage and expand our portfolio.”

Sufi attended the University of Arizona, where he received both a Master of Business Administration at the Eller College of Management and a Bachelor of Architecture at the College of Architecture, Planning & Landscape Architecture.

About Diamond Ventures

Based in Tucson, Arizona, Diamond Ventures is a leading, privately held company specializing in real estate developments and private equity investments in the Southwest. For info, visit www/diamondventures.com.