Jessa Turner, director of communications for Tech Parks Arizona, has been appointed 2022 president of the Public Relations Society of America Southern Arizona Chapter.

PRSA is the country’s leading professional organization serving the communications professionals. The Southern Arizona Chapter serves members and professionals throughout the Greater Tucson region and beyond including surrounding communities from Douglas to Yuma. The organization serves as an advocate for industry excellence, best practices and ethical conduct while providing its members learning opportunities and resources to enhance professional connections and support them through every phase of their career.

Turner will lead a board of 12 experienced PR professionals for a one-year term that began Jan. 1. In addition to leading the organization in 2022, Turner will be working closely with a regional team of PR leaders as the Southern Arizona Chapter prepares to host the 2023 PRSA Western District Conference. The Western District serves members and chapters in Southern California, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona and Hawaii.

Turner has been an active member of PRSA’s vibrant network of local practitioners for over 15 years and has served on the board in a variety of roles, including Past President, Ethics Chair, Impact Awards Chair and Secretary. She is an award-winning PR practitioner, including winning the organization’s coveted Best in Show Award multiple years. She has also been a beneficiary of the organization’s mentorship program, which pairs seasoned PR professionals with younger practitioners.

“Over the course of my career, I’ve experienced enormous benefit in the professional development I’ve had access to through PRSA,” said Turner. “We have a vibrant and accomplished community of communications, event and public relations professionals here, working for both local organizations and remotely for companies throughout the U.S. I’m excited to lead the board and build relationships within the Tucson PR community in 2022.”

She has served as the director of communications for Tech Parks Arizona and is responsible for the development of marketing materials, messaging and branding of the organization. She has helped to advance Tech Parks Arizona for 18 years primarily through the promotion of university-based economic development activities. She is a graduate of the Greater Tucson Leadership class of 2013 and is currently serving a three-year term on the GTL board. She is also an active member of the Association of University Research Parks communications special interest group.