Tucson Realtor to Head National Council of Exchangors

The National Council of Exchangors, a non-profit trade association comprising real estate licensed professionals from across the country, has announced its new leadership team for 2022.

The NCE team will be headed by Tom DeSollar, EMS, President. He is a longtime realtor from Tucson. The balance of the 2022 leadership team is:

Debbie Ferrari, EMS, President-Elect, San Clemente, Calif.

Demetrios Tsimis, EMS, Secretary, Encinitas, Calif.

Tyler Nepote, Treasurer, EMS, Wichita, Kan.

Blake Allen, Director, EMS, CCIM, Manitou Springs, Colo.

Charles Sutherland, EMS, Director, Carrollton, Tex.

Kara Libster, Executive Administrator, Belgrade, Mont.

The organization meets quarterly at national conferences to conduct marketing and educational events. At the conferences, members of NCE can present property offerings for the sale or exchange of properties nationwide. At the four-day events, commercial, multifamily, industrial, hospitality and land properties are offered for sale or exchange.

Events are highlighted with industry specific educational courses, such as: Introduction to Equity Marketing, Creative Real Estate Formulas, (designed to help better structure successful sales and exchange solutions), Transaction Structures, and other real estate related topics.

NCE understands that knowledge and creativity are the keys to success for its members’ clients. They achieve higher levels of education in Client Counseling, Creative Formulas, Marketing, Exchanging, Financing, Tax considerations and Transaction Structure. NCE also offers the Equity Marketing Specialist (EMS) designation to qualified members. NCE Membership is limited to licensed real estate professionals and attorneys.

NCE affiliate chapters are located throughout the country and meet at their own local group sessions. The local Arizona NCE affiliate chapter of NCE is the Arizona Real Estate Exchangors, headed by James Buchanan of Tucson.

The next NCE Marketing and Education event will be held Jan. 24-27 at the Tuscany in Las Vegas.