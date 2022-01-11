Local First Arizona Launches Initiative to Boost EV Stations

Local First Arizona has announced its statewide Charge Ahead Challenge. The challenge urges business hubs across the state to help create a more environmentally regenerative Arizona by installing fast-charging electric vehicle stations with installation guidance, information on multi-source funding incentives and marketing support facilitated by Local First Arizona.

“The impact of climate change has become very real to people across the country,” Local First CEO and Founder Kimber Lanning said. “In Arizona, residents are increasingly taking action toward living and buying sustainably. The Charge Ahead Challenge will help organizations address their customers’ and clients’ need for fast-charging EV charging hubs.”

Eager to advance its sustainability practices, Hotel Congress implemented the first fast-charging EV Hub installation in Southern Arizona as part of the Charge Ahead Challenge.

“At Hotel Congress, we are honored to be the demonstration project for the Charge Ahead Challenge,” Hotel Congress Owner Todd Hanley said. “Through this installation, we are able to demonstrate to customers our ongoing commitment to sustainable business practice and offer a much-needed resource to EV owners who enjoy the great shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Tucson.”

Local First Arizona helped Hotel Congress with initial project planning; identifying federal, municipal and utility grants, rebates and incentives; and partnership opportunities through its SCALE UP program. From site selection and best practices to pricing and marketing strategies, SCALE UP helped Hotel Congress formalize its plans for installing fast-charging EV charging stations.

Diane Brown, executive director of the Arizona Public Interest Research Group Education Fund, said in a July 2021 Cronkite News interview that to keep up with demand while supporting sustainable transportation in Arizona, installation of charging stations will need to increase from roughly 385 fast-charging plugs and 1,448 non-fast-charging plugs to more than 14,888 fast-charging plugs by 2030.