Dark Horse Media is proud to announce that Debra Stephens Cook has been hired as executive director.

Originally from Washington state, Cook moved to Tucson in January of 2015. She has over 28 years of broadcast TV sales and management experience, spending the majority of her broadcast media career with the Spokane and Tri Cities ABC affiliates. In 2013, she left the Spokane market as local sales manager to take on the role of general sales manager for a Raycom Media station (now Gray Television) in Jonesboro, Ark. In 2014, she accepted the position of general sales manager with KOLD in Tucson.

In February of 2016, Cook left the television industry and joined Showard Law Firm to assume the newly created role of director of marketing and operations. For the past six years, she has been able to elevate Showard Law Firm from a local Tucson firm to one of national recognition in the mass torts arena.

Cook’s hiring comes as the agency is in full growth mode, building on the successes, longevity and reputation of Dark Horse Media. “I am honored and excited to have this opportunity to work alongside Linda Fahey in her leadership of Dark Horse Media.”

The agency is poised to continue building on the tremendous momentum of the past two decades. I look forward to being an integral part of the agency’s growth and providing excellent customer service and results for our clients,” Stephens said.

Some of her volunteerism and additional involvement includes:

Executive Leadership Team, American Heart Association’s Heart & Stroke Ball; Auction Chair

Board Member, SAACA

Executive Board Member, Spokane Food Bank

Member, National Ad Federation

Sub-committee Chairman; Small Market Television Exchange; National Association of Broadcasters

Cook is married to David Cook (formerly of New Jersey), and together they have five grown children, on both coasts. They have made Tucson their permanent home, with lots of travel to Washington and New Jersey.