Winter Issue 2022

World’s Largest Gem Show Returns

The region’s tourism industry is ready for a rebound. The Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase has an economic impact of $131 million. Freelance journalist Christy Krueger provides an overview of plans in place for this year’s numerous gem and mineral shows, along with a by-the-numbers list of data that illustrates the impact. With all of the new hotels and Tucson Convention Center renovation, our region is ready for a rebound. With the travel ban lifted in November, leaders are cautiously optimistic.

Downtown’s historic Pima County Courthouse Renovation project was just completed and includes the new world-class University of Arizona Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum, the new Visit Tucson visitors center, the January 8th Memorial and more.

Our region’s crown jewel of philanthropy is celebrating a century of service to our community. Loni Nannini files a compelling in-depth special report on the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona’s 100 years of impact. The wide-ranging impact of our United Way touches one in five Tucsonans and our community has received assistance from early childhood care to care for our aging population. Leading the charge is United Way’s President and CEO Tony Penn, who was also recently named Greater Tucson Leadership’s Man of the Year for 2021. You’re sure to be inspired after reading about the scope of United Way’s remarkable impact on our community. Plus, you’ll read about the collective generosity of the individual donors, corporate partners, all-volunteer board of directors and dedicated United Way team members.

As you read through this edition, you’ll literally be blown away by the scope of philanthropy in our community. The best place to start is the United Way special report. This edition only scratches the surface of the level of giving you’ll see in Tucson. From major donations at the University of Arizona and Pima Community College, to the transformative new $17.5 million building for Pima Joint Technical Education District, to the El Rio Foundation and smaller grass roots nonprofits, we have quite a giving and inspirational community.

This year marks the 60th Anniversary of the Tucson Conquistadores, an all-volunteer army of more than 200 business and community leaders that annually stages a PGA Champions Tour Golf Tournament, along with other fund-raising activities. Since their inception, the Conquistadores have contributed more than $36 million to local and national charities.

Four of our community’s shining stars will be honored by Greater Tucson Leadership on Feb. 18. Nancy Johnson will be honored as the Woman of the Year, Wanda Moore will be honored with the Founders Award, Margaret Larsen will be honored with GTL’s Alumni Excellence Award, as noted Tony Penn will be honored as Man of the Year. Our report contains inspiring profiles of these individuals written by Mary Davis.

This edition features a special report focused on Moonlight Canyon at Saguaro Ranch, an exclusive enclave being built by Miramonte Homes. It’s definitely the ultimate in executive living. Located in Marana, you enter the community by driving through a tunnel at the base of a mountain. After driving through the tunnel, you enter what can best be described as a setting fitting of a national park. This is a captivating in-depth report by Tara Kirkpatrick, Romi Carrell Wittman and Jay Gonzales, along with visually stunning photography.

