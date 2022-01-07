Lazarus & Silvyn, a land use law firm with offices in Phoenix and Tucson, has announced Rory Juneman has been named a partner in the firm.

“I am excited to have Rory join Lazarus & Silvyn as a partner,” Partner Keri Silvyn said. “He is an outstanding and conscientious attorney who represents land use clients with the highest integrity and is fun to work with. I am looking forward to the years ahead.” Partner Larry Lazarus added that Rory’s ability and demeanor are huge assets to our firm. He has added a dimension that exemplifies our visions and values.

Juneman joined Lazarus & Silvyn in 2014. He currently represents clients in our Tucson office who are seeking zoning and land use planning legal expertise relating to compliance with local, state and federal land-use regulations. He has extensive experience in land use entitlement processes, administrative hearings, and negotiations with local jurisdictions, agencies, and neighborhoods. He has represented clients before various boards of adjustment, planning commissions, design review committees, and governing bodies, and he has negotiated development agreements, neighborhood agreements, economic incentives, and impact fee credit agreements. He also has worked with local jurisdictions to revise land use and zoning regulations.

“I am thrilled to become a partner of one of Arizona’s most iconic land use law firms,” Juneman said. “Land development is complex, and I am proud to be a part of a team that helps clients realize their goals in a streamlined and cost-effective manner.”

Juneman is a 2010 graduate of the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law. His undergraduate degree in journalism is from Baylor University.