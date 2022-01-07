Maurizio Balistreri has been promoted to CFO at the Tucson-based Planetary Science Institute.

Balistreri joined PSI in 2012 as PSI’s controller and then transitioned into the COO as the company continued to grow and evolve, with annual revenues more than doubling in the past 10 years to more than $15 million.

Balistreri is a Tucson native and received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management in 2005. Balistreri started his professional career as an auditor with a local public accounting firm, specializing in single audits of non-profits. He later became the corporate controller for one of the largest home healthcare providers in Arizona until joining PSI. Balistreri maintains an active CPA license in the state of Arizona and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

The Planetary Science Institute will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2022. It is a private, nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation dedicated to Solar System exploration. PSI scientists are involved in numerous NASA and international missions, the study of Mars and other planets, the moon, asteroids, comets, interplanetary dust, impact physics, the origin of the solar system, extra-solar planet formation, dynamics, the rise of life, and other areas of research. They conduct fieldwork on all continents around the world. They also are actively involved in science education and public outreach through school programs, children’s books, popular science books and art.

PSI scientists are based in 30 states and the District of Columbia, and work from various locations around the world. Approximately 95% of PSI’s funding is derived from research grants and Solar System mission contracts originating from The National Aeronautics and Space Administration.