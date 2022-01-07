Crest Insurance Group Completes 13 Acquisitions in Past Year

Crest Insurance Group, one of the country’s fastest growing insurance brokerage firms, has announced that it completed the acquisition of four insurance brokerages in December.

Recent acquisitions have added a number of knowledgeable, service-oriented brokers, extended Crest’s capabilities in a number of niche coverage markets, including auto dealer and fine arts product lines, and have added new offices to serve customers in and around Cottonwood, Ariz., Denver, Longmont, Colo., Laramie, Wyo. and Rawlins, Wyo. These acquisitions bring the total number completed by Crest in the past year to 13, including nine new office locations in the company’s Arizona, Colorado and Wyoming markets.

“We are thrilled to welcome our new partners into the Crest family as we strengthen our position as the Southwest/Intermountain West’s premier insurance agency” said Cody Ritchie, CEO of Crest. Jon Addy, Crest’s CFO, added, “2021 was an exciting year for Crest as we accelerated our acquisitive growth strategy. We look forward to continuing our strong momentum into 2022.”

Crest continues to actively seek out quality partners to strengthen and broaden its service offering. The company’s growth strategy focuses on partnership with agencies that share a common culture rooted in hard work, community involvement and competitive spirit.