Larsen Baker Sells Building to Southern Arizona Association For The Visually Impaired

Larsen Baker recently sold the office building located at 3350 E Grant Rd in Tucson. The buyer was Southern Arizona Association for the Visually Impaired, who will relocate from its Grant and Alvernon headquarters.

Originally founded by two sisters in 1964, SAAVI first began as a social club for visually impaired individuals, and has since grown into a statewide agency serving thousands of visually impaired children, adults and seniors throughout the state of Arizona. The property sold for $2,000,000 ($90/sf).

The seller, TRT Grant/Rita Associates, LLC, an affiliate of Larsen Baker, was represented by Isaac Figueroa. The buyer SAAVI, was represented by Gregory Hopley with Colliers.