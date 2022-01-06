AIA Southern Arizona Elects 2022 Board
The American Institute of Architects Southern Arizona Chapter has announced the election of its 2022 Board of Directors.
The new board elected at the AIA SA annual meeting on Nov. 30 is illustrative of the AIA SA’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.
The board’s incoming President Rosemary Bright, business development director for Lloyd Construction, said, “Our plan is to continue to focus on engaging the membership in committee involvement, building member benefits and advocating for our profession.”
The 2022 AIA SA Board of Directors are:
- President—Rosemary Bright, AIA, Lloyd Construction Company, Inc.
- Past President— Tatyana Bresler, AIA, Eglin + Bresler Architects, PC
- President Elect—Julie Stewart, AIA, BWS Architects
- Secretary—Craig Nealy, AIA, Dean Alan Architects, PLLC
- Treasurer—Oscar Lopez, Assoc. AIA, Space Bureau
- Director—Elaine Becherer, Assoc. AIA, Spatial Impact Group LLC
- Director—Peter Dourlein, AIA, University of Arizona
- Director—Jason Kuklinski, Norris Design
- Director – Dan Maher, AIA, GLHN Architects & Engineers, Inc.
- Director—Alice Templeton, Barker Contracting, Inc.
- Director—Henry Tom, AIA, Line and Space, LLC
- Associates Representative—Sacha Kessler, GLHN Architects & Engineers, Inc.
- AIA Students Representative—Abi Denninghoff, University of Arizona
- CAPLA Representative—Eric Dean Weber, University of Arizona